Rainfall activity over Maharashtra set to take a break this week; water stock in reservoirs remains lower than 2020

After a brief revival last week, which led to a few intermittent but heavy spells over parts of Maharashtra, especially over Marathwada, the southwest monsoon will once again take a break this week.

With the likely northward shifting of the monsoon trough expected from Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that rainfall activity, mainly over northwest India, including Maharashtra, will decrease this week.

“The western end of the trough will shift northwards and with this, the ongoing rainfall over the plains of northwest India will reduce from Monday,” the IMD’s forecast, issued on Sunday, said.

The rainfall, during this week, will remain concentrated over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and eastern Uttar Pradesh along with enhanced rainfall activity till July 26 over Sikkim, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Bihar.

While July and August remain the main rainfall receiving months for Maharashtra, this year, the Met officials said, low-pressure systems formed over the Bay of Bengal were fizzling out sooner, failing to create strong westerly winds. “In addition, the monsoon trough has remained to the north of its normal position during the last two months, causing lesser rainfall over peninsular and northwest India regions.”

With more than half of the monsoon season over, the reservoirs in Maharashtra have lower water stocks this year as compared to the same period in 2020, the Central Water Commission’s latest Reservoir report (as on August 19), stated. This year’s collective stock of 25 major reservoirs in the State stood at 12.36 Billion Cubic Metre (BCM) against 13.80 BCM in August last year.

Current stocks in some major dams of Maharashtra, appreciably lower than the same period of 2020, are at Jayakwadi (41 per cent), Mula (63 per cent), Girna (41 per cent), Khadakwasla (70 per cent), Pench (59 per cent), Upper Wardha (63 per cent) and Bhandardara (74 per cent).

As of Sunday, Nandurbar (-44 per cent), Amravati (-25 per cent), Gadchiroli (-22 per cent) and Gondia (-21 per cent) remain the most rainfall-deficient districts. Overall, Maharashtra has recorded 804.6mm rainfall this season, which was 7 per cent above normal.