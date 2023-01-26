Raina, Thandi to clash in quarter finals of $40k Women’s ITF Championships

THE QUARTER final of the $40,000 Women’s ITF Championships being held in the city will witness compatriots Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi face off each other on Thursday, as they ousted their respected opponents in the round of 16 at the Deccan Gymkhana hard courts on Wednesday.

While India’s number one Raina trounced Gozal Ainitdinova of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 28 minutes match, Thandi overcame Russian Ksenia Zaytseva 6-3, 6-3 in a match that lasted one hour and 16 minutes to secure her place in the last eight.

In another match of the day, top-seed German player Tatjana Maria ended the run of local star Rutuja Bhosale 6-1, 6-0 in less than an hour.

Fourth-seeded Anastasia Tikhonova, sixth-seeded Russian Irina Khromacheva and seventh-seeded Valeria Savinykh of Russia, second-seeded Nigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan and Japanese qualifier Eri Shimizu also made it into the quarter-finals of the women’s tournament after edging past their respective opponents.