scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Raina, Thandi to clash in quarter finals of $40k Women’s ITF Championships

While India's number one Raina trounced Gozal Ainitdinova of Kazakhstan, Thandi overcame Russian Ksenia Zaytseva

In another match of the day, top-seed German player Tatjana Maria ended the run of local star Rutuja Bhosale 6-1, 6-0 in less than an hour. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Raina, Thandi to clash in quarter finals of $40k Women’s ITF Championships
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

THE QUARTER final of the $40,000 Women’s ITF Championships being held in the city will witness compatriots Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi face off each other on Thursday, as they ousted their respected opponents in the round of 16 at the Deccan Gymkhana hard courts on Wednesday.

While India’s number one Raina trounced Gozal Ainitdinova of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 28 minutes match, Thandi overcame Russian Ksenia Zaytseva 6-3, 6-3 in a match that lasted one hour and 16 minutes to secure her place in the last eight.

In another match of the day, top-seed German player Tatjana Maria ended the run of local star Rutuja Bhosale 6-1, 6-0 in less than an hour.

More from Pune

Fourth-seeded Anastasia Tikhonova, sixth-seeded Russian Irina Khromacheva and seventh-seeded Valeria Savinykh of Russia, second-seeded Nigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan and Japanese qualifier Eri Shimizu also made it into the quarter-finals of the women’s tournament after edging past their respective opponents.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 06:24 IST
Next Story

SCO meet: India must not miss an opportunity to improve relations with Pakistan

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close