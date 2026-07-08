Rain disrupts supply chains; vegetable and fruit prices swing at Pune’s Gultekdi Market

Heavy rain and a series of landslides across the Pune region have disrupted road transport and hit the supply of fruits and vegetables at Pune’s Gultekdi Market for the past two days, with traders reporting swings in prices.

A major disruption came on Monday, when a landslide shut traffic completely on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s Missing Link corridor. Vehicular movement resumed only after more than 18 hours. The closure, combined with continuing rain in areas around Pune, has squeezed supply lines from multiple directions even as demand at the market has slackened, a combination traders say has pushed prices in different directions depending on the commodity.

Leafy vegetables turn costlier

Wholesale rates of leafy vegetables have gone up, said Atul Raykar, a vegetable trader at Gultekdi Market. “A bunch of coriander is now selling for Rs 36 to Rs 40, up from earlier levels, while spinach costs Rs 35 to Rs 40. Rates of fenugreek, dill, peas and butter beans have also risen,” he said.

“The market is simultaneously facing a demand slump, even as supply has been hit due to connectivity issues. Tomato supply from Satara has been affected, while cabbage arrivals from Nasrapur and the surrounding region have stopped entirely since Monday. With roads closed, some farmers have also postponed harvesting, further stretching supply. The upcoming Palkhi procession, he added, is likely to dent already weak demand further,” Raykar added.

Fruit rates fall despite supply hit

For fruits, however, the price movement has gone the other way. Yuvraj Kachi, a fruit trader at the market, said incessant rain across Pune has hit supplies, most of which are sourced from areas around the city that have been affected by the weather. But with demand also slack, rates have actually eased.

“Pomegranate supply is down by around 40 per cent, yet prices have fallen from the earlier Rs 80-400 per kg range to Rs 40-250 per kg. Custard apple rates have similarly dropped, from Rs 20-100 per kg,” Kachi added.

Suyog Zende, another trader, said, “The complete shutdown of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday hit supplies of fruit sourced from farther afield. Rates of Dasheri, Langra and Chausa mangoes brought in from Uttar Pradesh have fallen from Rs 40-45 per kg to Rs 30-35 per kg, while prices of Kashmiri cherry, plum and peaches have also dipped. Increased humidity is causing fruit to ripen faster, cutting into its shelf life.”

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Zende further said guava and papaya supplies could suddenly increase by the weekend, once the Palkhi leaves Pune, as farmers have deferred harvesting in view of the currently weak market. “Rates of some vegetables, including bottle gourd and capsicum, have also dipped after farmers redirected stock originally meant for Mumbai to the Pune market on Monday, following the expressway closure,” Zende added.