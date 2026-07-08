Rain respite in Pune from today: Light to moderate rain forecast

Heavy rainfall continued to drench Pune city and its neighbourhoods on Tuesday, though it was less than on Monday. Shivajinagar recorded 97.5 mm of rain in 24 hours on Tuesday morning. In comparison, the weather station had received 108.4 mm in 24 hours the day before, which was the fourth-highest reading for the month of July since records started being maintained in 1896.

Shivajinagar has received more rain in a week than it has for the entire month of July in years. Between July 1 and July 7 this year, Shivajinagar has recorded 301.1 mm of rain. Last year, the weather station had recorded 130.3 mm by the end of July; in 2023, it had received 154.5mm; in 2021, 193 mm; in 2020 193 mm, and in 2018, 175.6 mm, among others.

In the past decade, it was only in 2024 (394 mm), 2022 (386 mm) and 2019 (369 mm) that Pune’s present rainfall readings of a week were exceeded by total rainfall received by it in the entire July.

A break in the monsoon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast “light to moderate rain” in Pune and its suburbs from Wednesday, a break from the heavy rain that had been pelting Pune for the last couple of days.

“The well-marked low-pressure area over East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas is expected to move west-northwestwards across Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Uttar Pradesh, weakening during the next 24 hours. Consequently, the Arabian Sea branch of the monsoon will weaken, shifting the rainfall activity northwards. Rainfall over Maharashtra is expected to decrease during the next 48 hours, with a substantial reduction in intensity from July 9,” says S D Sanap, scientist at IMD.

The impact can already be seen in places beyond Shivajinagar as well. Over a 24 hour period, from Sunday to Monday morning, Pashan had been inundated with 113 mm rain. On Tuesday around 8.30 am, Pashan recorded 115.6 mm in 24 hours. But, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday, Pashan had received 23 mm of rain, lower than the 69 mm that had fallen during the same period on Monday.

By Tuesday evening, NDA had received 14 mm of rain and Lohegaon 9 mm, readings that were substantially lower than the day before. Chinchwad, which was lashed with 132 mm by Monday evening – and 474 mm over 48 hours – recorded 13.5 mm on Tuesday.

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Among the exceptions were Hadapsar, which received 8.5 mm of rain on Tuesday and Lavale, where 3 mm of rain was recorded. On Monday, Hadapsar had received 1 mm more rain and Lavale did not receive any rain.

Towards normalcy in the ghats

The ghat regions have borne the brunt of extreme rainfall as the monsoon intensified over Maharashtra. But, from Wednesday, the rain will begin to reduce and likely to become normal, i.e. receiving only moderate rain, by July 10. IMD has downgraded the warning from red alert to orange (heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places) for Wednesday and yellow (heavy rainfall in isolated places) for Thursday.

On Tuesday, Lonavala had recorded 620 mm of rain, Davdi 688 mm, Tamhini 539 mm, Bhira 512 mm and Walvan 392 mm. Mahabaleshwar, which was pelted with heavy rain, had received 403 mm in 24 hours by Tuesday morning. By Tuesday evening, it had added another 75 mm.

The recent rains have resulted in Pune district receiving 438.5 mm rain between July 1 and 7, which is 74 per cent above the normal reading of 252.6 mm. Central Maharashtra, too, has made up for its rain deficit. Since the beginning of the month, it had received 209 mm, just about crossing the normal mark of 205.8 mm.