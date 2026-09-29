17.1 mm of rain in Pune, the first double-digit rainfall reading since August 2

Shivajinagar received 17.1 mm of rain on Monday evening, the first time in 58 days that Pune’s main weather office has crossed the double-digit mark. The last time was August 1, when Shivajinagar had recorded a 24 hour rainfall reading of 30.3 mm. The very next day, however, the rainfall reading fell to 1.5 mm.

Shivajinagar has witnessed long stretches of single-digit rain in many years but this was the second longest since 2014. “The longest was in 2018 when the weather station had gone 64 consecutive days without double-digit rainfall,” says an expert of the weather organisation, Vagaries of the Weather.

When the skies opened up on Monday evening, NDA recorded 15 mm of rainfall while Pashan received 2 mm and Hadapsar 1 mm. The rain clouds did not reach many parts of the city. Chinchwad, Lavale, Magarpatta and Koregaon Park did not receive any rain while only traces of rain fell in Lohegaon.