Rain pounds parts of city, Pashan records 77.2 mm in two hours

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature over Pune city will be close to 33 degrees and the realised minimum temperature was 23.4 degrees. (File)

Pashan on Tuesday afternoon recorded intense rainfall lasting for over two hours.

Till 8.30pm, Pashan had recorded 77.2mm, the records of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“This was a localised thunderstorm activity as similar intensity rainfall was not reported anywhere else in Pune city. High day time temperature and presence of moisture caused instability and led to intense spell around Pashan,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

Similar thunderstorm is forecast on Wednesday, as there is excess heating due to high temperature and moisture available – making it favourable for thunder and lightning activities.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 07, 2021

Pune city AQI – 58 – Satisfactory