scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Rain may mark Ganesh festival this year

All through the next week till September 2, the IMD has forecast higher than normal day temperatures to prevail over Pune city. The maximum temperatures could hover around 31 - 31 degrees Celsius, which will be over 3 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of the year.

Pune Ganesh mandals, Srinagar Marathi community, Marathi community, Ganesh festival, Ganesh festivities, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsHuge crowd at Mandai market on Sunday. Express

Ganesh festival this year could start with light to moderate intensity rain over Pune city and neighbouring areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its special festival-related forecast. The ten-day-long Ganesh festival is set to commence on Wednesday.

All through the next week till September 2, the IMD has forecast higher than normal day temperatures to prevail over Pune city. The maximum temperatures could hover around 31 – 31 degrees Celsius, which will be over 3 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of the year.

Such soaring temperatures, the IMD officials said, could trigger thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall mainly towards the afternoon or evening hours over Pune city and surrounding areas.

“During the next 48 hours, the moisture levels will increase gradually. The rise in temperatures can cause lightning and thunder accompanied by gusty winds on August 30 and 31. Generally, cloudy sky conditions will prevail thereafter and rain will increase in the coming days,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
More from Pune

In the monsoon season so far, Pune city has recorded 574.5mm rainfall, which was about 25 per cent above the seasonal average. Meanwhile, Pune district has recorded 36 per cent surplus, which was quantitatively 1001.8mm rainfall since June 1.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 03:34:57 am
Next Story

Pune mandals plan for next year, Srinagar Marathi community says ‘No, thanks’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested
Maharashtra

Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement