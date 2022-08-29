Rain may mark Ganesh festival this year

Ganesh festival this year could start with light to moderate intensity rain over Pune city and neighbouring areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its special festival-related forecast. The ten-day-long Ganesh festival is set to commence on Wednesday.

All through the next week till September 2, the IMD has forecast higher than normal day temperatures to prevail over Pune city. The maximum temperatures could hover around 31 – 31 degrees Celsius, which will be over 3 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of the year.

Such soaring temperatures, the IMD officials said, could trigger thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall mainly towards the afternoon or evening hours over Pune city and surrounding areas.

“During the next 48 hours, the moisture levels will increase gradually. The rise in temperatures can cause lightning and thunder accompanied by gusty winds on August 30 and 31. Generally, cloudy sky conditions will prevail thereafter and rain will increase in the coming days,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

In the monsoon season so far, Pune city has recorded 574.5mm rainfall, which was about 25 per cent above the seasonal average. Meanwhile, Pune district has recorded 36 per cent surplus, which was quantitatively 1001.8mm rainfall since June 1.