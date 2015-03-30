Rain likely to stop from tomorrow, says Met

They said 57.8 mm of rainfall that the city received this month is the highest in recent times. (Source: Express Photo)

The Met department has forecast that untimely rain that has been lashing the city for the past two days will stop from March 31. The city witnessed 2.8 mm rainfall on Sunday.

They said 57.8 mm of rainfall that the city received this month is the highest in recent times. While many Puneites preferred to stay indoors due to rain and cloudy weather, some could not resist themselves from venturing out on the damp day.

Officials at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), attributed the rainfall to the western disturbance and the induced cyclonic circulation.

A senior official said, “It is raining for the past two days due to increased westerly activity which runs from the above cyclonic circulation to south Madhya Maharashtra across interior Karnataka. The temperature in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada is likely to rise in the coming days due to the absence of an intense western disturbance or an easterly wave, typical to the transition from winter to summer season which causes rain.”

Officials said it will rain on Monday and Tuesday too. “Thereafter, rain will stop but cloudy weather will continue for a week or so,” they added.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35 degrees Celsius and 18 degree Celsius.

