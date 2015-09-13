Rain leads to traffic snarls, uprooted trees

Havy rain in Pune on Saturday. (Express Photo)

Heavy rain Saturday afternoon resulted in traffic snarls and numerous incidents of trees uprooted reported across the city. The catchment area of the dams also received moderate to heavy rainfall, improving the reservoir levels.

Normal traffic flow across the city was disrupted, with the sudden rain catching most commuters unawares. Traffic jams were reported at Khadki, Chinchwad, Kothrud and other parts of the city as traffic lights stopped functioning.

Long queues of vehicles formed either side of the old Mumbai-Pune Highway due to the malfunctioning of traffic lights. The situation worsened because of the absence of traffic wardens. Apart from Khadki, traffic snarls were reported from Kothrud and various parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad also.

Strong winds accompanying the rain caused incidents of trees being uprooted and branches falling off of old trees. According to fire brigade officials, such incidents were reported from Mangalwar Peth, JM Road, Karve Nagar, Nigdi and other parts of the city. However, no major loss of property or life was reported in any of the incidents.

Till 8.30 pm, IMD had recorded 50 mm of rainfall in the city. IMD has predicted heavy rain for the next two days also. Catchment areas of Warasgaon, Panshet, Khadakwasla recorded 45, 24 and 13 mm of rainfall respectively. The catchment area of Pavana had witnessed only 9 mm of rainfall.

The rainfall has resulted in an increase in reservior levels also. As of Saturday, Temghar is 43.32 per cent full, while Panshet, Warasgaon and Khadakwasla are 47.10, 61.10 and 201.19 per cent full. Pavana dam as of Saturday is 74.43 per cent full. With heavy rain predicted for the next few days, the dam levels are expected to rise further.

