Rain lashes Pune again, to continue till October 23: IMD

Yet again, the city experienced another bout of rain on Saturday, bringing back memories of the monsoon that ended recently.

Rainfall recorded till 8.30pm was 24.1mm, of which 14 mm was recorded within three hours — between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm on Saturday.

Other cities that received rain included Satara (25 mm), Mahabaleshwar (13 mm), Jalgaon (11 mm), Solapur (10 mm), Mumbai (7 mm) during the same period.

According to officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, a low pressure area lying over Lakshadweep in the east-central Arabian Sea is what is causing widespread rain over Maharashtra. The rainfall is likely to go on till October 23.

“Due to wind convergence between the easterlies and winds blowing northwards from this low pressure area, there was fairly widespread rain over most parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan. This has led to formation of intense clouding over western Maharashtra and rainfall will intensify up to 3 am on October 30,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.

The system is likely to intensify during the next 48 hours and cause widespread rain accompanied by thunder and lightning over Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, Palghar, Mumbai, Sindhudurg and Raigad till October 21.