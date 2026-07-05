Rains triggers fence collapse, 18 vehicles damaged in Pune

The rubble fell over nine four-wheelers and nine two-wheelers in the society, officials said. (PTI)

The fence of a residential society in Katraj area collapsed during early hours of Sunday due to heavy rain, causing damage to as many as 18 private vehicles at the spot.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, the fencing wall and parking shed of Samruddhi Lake Society on Jambhulwadi Road in Katraj collapsed around 3.30 am on Sunday.

The rubble fell over nine four-wheelers and nine two-wheelers in the society, officials said.

After receiving information, a team of Pune Fire Brigade rushed to the spot. A team led by fire officer Santosh Bhilare, sought help from fabrication workers to cut the iron rods of the parking shed and grills, officials said. Firemen also cleared the rubble and tin sheets with the help of locals. According to fire officials, no casualties were reported in the incident.