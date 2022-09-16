scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Rain continues to lash state; dams in Pune, Nashik reach capacity

For 12-hours from 8.30am on Friday, Chinchwad, Shivajinagar, Wanowrie, Hadapsar, Nigdi, Alandi and Loni Kalbhor areas in Pune city received moderate rainfall (15.6 to 64mm). Between 8.30am and 5.30pm, Shivajinagar recorded 30.6mm of rainfall Lohegaon logged 30.3mm. 

Pune rains, nashik, Maharashtra rains, Maharashtra monsoon, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAerial view of overflowing Mutha river at Sinhagad road in Pune. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)

Showers continued to lash Maharashtra, with Pune, Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Nashik and neighbourhood areas of these districts recording steady-moderate-to-heavy rainfall for nearly 20 hours since Thursday evening.

Dams in Pune and Nashik reached their optimum capacities while the Irrigation department released water from Khadakwasla, Panshet, Kasarsai and Mulshi dams from time-to-time on Friday.

Similar rainfall was reported from Mumbai, Nashik, Palghar and Matheran since Thursday evening. The 24-hour rainfall count ranged between 100mm – 200mm in these districts.

“With the likely weakening of the well-marked low-pressure system over UP, the rainfall in Maharashtra will reduce from Saturday onwards. There will be a break in rainfall activity for two to three days before it resumes around September 20 over parts of Maharashtra,” Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune, said.

