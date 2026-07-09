Rain takes a break in Pune, expect cloudy and sunny sky over the next few days

Pune has witnessed some of the wettest days ever in the month of July. Shivajinagar received some of the highest rainfalls in history.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneJul 9, 2026 10:23 PM IST
Gujarat As the rain took a break, the maximum temperature in Pune rose on Thursday
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After record-breaking rainfall lashed Pune from the beginning of the week, the city, finally, saw the sun and patches of blue sky on Thursday. Most of Pune and its suburbs, from Shivajinagar to Lohegaon to Chinchwad, recorded no rainfall. Among those that did were Lavale, which received 103.5 mm of rain over 24 hours on Thursday morning and a further 12.5 mm as the day progressed.

Shivajingar had recorded 15.1 mm between Wednesday and Thursday mornings, but only 0.1 mm during the day. Pashan and Koregaon Park, too, had received rain between 8.30 am on Wednesday and Thursday but nothing for the rest of Thursday.

“It is the end of this phase of rain. The main low-pressure system, the Well-Marked Low pressure area, which had caused the huge rain, is moving away from the state. The Offshore Trough, which had developed over the Arabian Sea, off the Konkan coast, is slowly weakening. The Shear Zone, which is another cause of the persistent rain, has disappeared,” says Anupam Kashyapi, weather veteran and former Head of Weather Forecasting at IMD Pune.

He added that, over the next few days, Pune is likely to experience intermittently partly cloudy and sunny sky. “Clouding is likely to develop in the afternoon or evening and likely result in short periods of moderate spells of rain with thunder and lightning. This is because there is moisture in the atmosphere that can cause local convection , which brings rain, thunder and lightning,” says Kashyapi.

He added that the Ghat areas of Pune and Satara might continue to receive heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places on Friday, but are likely to return to normal over the weekend when it will receive only moderate rain.

Bhor and Girivan were among the few places that received rainfall on Thursday, 5 mm and 2 mm, respectively. Bhor had recorded 33 mm of 24-hour rainfall on Thursday, Girivan 40.5 mm, Malin 20 mm, Nimgiri 12.5 mm, Dapodi 7 mm and Rajgurunagar 5 mm. IMD has forecast light rain in Pune district over the next few days, but nothing to warrant an alert.

Pune has witnessed some of the wettest days ever in the month of July. Shivajinagar received some of the highest rainfalls in history. On July 6, the main weather station of Pune recorded 108.4 mm, which is the fourth highest since 1896. The next day, Shivajingar received 97.5 mm, which is the fifth highest, and on July 8, it reached the top 10 with a reading of 84.8 mm. According to IMD, Shivajinagar has received 473 mm since June 1, which is 260.9 mm above normal.

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As the rain took a break, the maximum temperature in Pune rose on Thursday. Shivajingar recorded a daytime temperature of 29.4 degree Celsius, higher than the 24.7 degree Celsius from the day before. In Pashan, the maximum temperature rose from 24.2 degree Celsius on Wednesday, to 29.6 degree Celsius on Thursday. The warmer day extended from Hadapsar, which recorded 29.5 degree Celsius on Thursday to Chinchwad, where the maximum temperature was 29.1 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature in the city stayed below 25 degree Celsius.

IMD has said that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by a few degrees over the next few days, touching 32 degree Celsius in Magarpatta, Koregaon Park, Shivajinagar and Chinchwad, among others. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 21 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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