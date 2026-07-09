Rain takes a break in Pune, expect cloudy and sunny sky over the next few days

After record-breaking rainfall lashed Pune from the beginning of the week, the city, finally, saw the sun and patches of blue sky on Thursday. Most of Pune and its suburbs, from Shivajinagar to Lohegaon to Chinchwad, recorded no rainfall. Among those that did were Lavale, which received 103.5 mm of rain over 24 hours on Thursday morning and a further 12.5 mm as the day progressed.

Shivajingar had recorded 15.1 mm between Wednesday and Thursday mornings, but only 0.1 mm during the day. Pashan and Koregaon Park, too, had received rain between 8.30 am on Wednesday and Thursday but nothing for the rest of Thursday.

“It is the end of this phase of rain. The main low-pressure system, the Well-Marked Low pressure area, which had caused the huge rain, is moving away from the state. The Offshore Trough, which had developed over the Arabian Sea, off the Konkan coast, is slowly weakening. The Shear Zone, which is another cause of the persistent rain, has disappeared,” says Anupam Kashyapi, weather veteran and former Head of Weather Forecasting at IMD Pune.