Railways to run special trains to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi

The Central Railway has planned several special trains to help devotees reach Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi — a festival celebrated when palanquins of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dyaneshwar reach Pandharpur.

Among a number of special trains announced, there are several that will benefit passengers in Pune and surrounding areas. Among these is 01151 CSMT-Miraj Special (two trips), which will leave CSMT at 12.20 am on July 22 pm the same day. Similarly, 01152 Miraj-Mumbai special will leave Miraj at 8.55 pm on July 23 and arrive CSMT at 12.25 pm the next day.

The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi, Pandharpur, Sangola and Dhalgaon and will be composed of 12 Sleeper Class coaches, two general second-class-cum-guard’s brake vans.

Another special train, 01495 Pandharpur-Kurduwadi Specials (12 Trips) will leave Pandharpur at 1.35 pm on July 20, July 21, July 22, July 27, July 28 and July 29 and will arrive Kurduwadi at 3 pm the same day.

01496 Kurduwadi-Pandharpur will leave Kurduwadi at 3.30 pm on July 20, July 21, July 22, July 27, July 28 and July 29 and will arrive Pandharpur at 4.35 pm same day. This train will have a halt at Modlimb and will be composed of seven general class coaches, two sleeper class coaches and two general second class cum guard’s brake vans.

01493 Miraj-Pandharpur unreserved DEMU special will make a total of 20 trips. It will leave Miraj at 05.30 am daily from July 19 to July 28 and will arrive Pandharpur at 08.10 am the same day.

01494 DEMU Special will leave Pandharpur at 09.50 am daily from July 19 to 28 and will arrive Miraj at 1.30 pm the same day. This train will halt at Arag, Salagare, Kavathe Mahankal, Dhalgaon, Jath Road, Mhasoba Dongargaon and Sangola. It will be composed of 12 DEMU coaches.

Booking for the special trains will open on July 12. General Second Class coaches in all these trains will run as unreserved coaches.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App