Railways to recruit 11,127 assistant loco pilots; applications open from May 15

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Railways has announced that it will invite applications for 11,127 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) posts starting May 15. This recruitment is part of the Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 01/2026 issued by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). The application window will remain open until June 14 at 11.59 pm.
Where to apply
The vacancies are available across all zones of Railways, and candidates can submit their applications through RRB websites across 21 cities – Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Prayagraj, Ranchi, Secunderabad, Siliguri, and Thiruvananthapuram.
Candidates from the Pune region may apply through the Mumbai RRB website. Alternatively, all candidates can apply directly at http://www.rrbapply.gov.in. The Solapur Division of Central Railway, which covers parts of Maharashtra, has urged eligible candidates in the region to begin preparing their documents ahead of the May 15 opening date.
During the registration process, applicants must verify their personal details using their Aadhaar card. The name and date of birth on the Aadhaar card must match those on the Class 10 certificate.
Candidates are also advised to update their Aadhaar with a recent photograph and biometric details before submitting their applications, as applications not linked to Aadhaar will undergo detailed scrutiny at every stage, potentially causing delays.
While this initial notice is intended to help candidates prepare their documentation in advance, the detailed eligibility criteria and terms and conditions will be published in full on the official RRB websites. Candidates are encouraged to rely solely on official sources and to avoid engaging with touts or intermediaries that claim to facilitate recruitment.
Part of a larger reform
This recruitment drive is part of the Railways’ Annual Recruitment Calendar, introduced in 2024 for Group C posts. The calendar-based approach was designed to make the recruitment process more predictable and transparent, giving aspirants a clearer sense of when examinations will be held and reducing the long, uncertain waiting periods that had long frustrated job seekers.
Railways says the structured cycle also ensures that newly eligible candidates get a fair chance every year, rather than waiting years between recruitment drives as was previously the case.
Assistant Loco Pilots are a critical part of railway operations, supporting train drivers and playing a key safety role across the network. With Railways undergoing rapid modernisation, including the expansion of Vande Bharat trains, dedicated freight corridors, and increased route capacity, the demand for trained operational staff has grown considerably.