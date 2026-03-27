Railways to recruit 11,127 assistant loco pilots; applications open from May 15

The recruitment drive is part of the Railways’ Annual Recruitment Calendar, introduced in 2024 for Group C posts. (Representational image)

The Railways has announced that it will invite applications for 11,127 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) posts starting May 15. This recruitment is part of the Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 01/2026 issued by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). The application window will remain open until June 14 at 11.59 pm.

Where to apply

The vacancies are available across all zones of Railways, and candidates can submit their applications through RRB websites across 21 cities – Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Prayagraj, Ranchi, Secunderabad, Siliguri, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Candidates from the Pune region may apply through the Mumbai RRB website. Alternatively, all candidates can apply directly at http://www.rrbapply.gov.in. The Solapur Division of Central Railway, which covers parts of Maharashtra, has urged eligible candidates in the region to begin preparing their documents ahead of the May 15 opening date.