Thursday, June 14, 2018
Railway Week observed at Pune Division

Pune Division of Central Railway celebrated the 58th Railway Week at Railway Institute recently.

Written by Express News Service | Published: April 18, 2013 1:11:37 am
Vishal Agarwal,the Divisional Railway Manager,presided over the ceremony.

The Railway Week is celebrated to commemorate the first train flagged off in the country on April 16,1853 from Wadi Bunder to Thane.

On the occasion,citations and cash awards were awarded to railway employees for their services. This year,the Pune Division gave awards to 207 railway employees.

This year,Sangita Agarwal,President,Womens Social Service Committee and their members,A B Mendhekar,ADRM,Officers and Railway employees were present.

A cultural programme was also presented,the press release said.

