Raigad village where 40 were killed not on landslide-prone list: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Taliye village in Raigad district’s Mahad taluka was not among villages identified as landslide prone, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Saturday, claiming that the government machinery was closely watching landslide-prone areas and had evacuated over 90,000 people residing in vulnerable areas across five districts.

About 50 persons have died in a string of landslides in Raigad district in the last two days, with the single biggest toll recorded in Taliye village, where about 35 homes situated at the foot of a hill were flattened.

“We were keeping a watch on areas in Kolhapur, Raigad and Pune districts that have been identified as landslide-prone areas. However, you will be surprised to know that the village Taliye where the landslide happened was not among these,” said Pawar while speaking to reporters in Pune Saturday morning.

Pawar said that so far in the state, 76 people have died in incidents linked to heavy rainfall in the last few days, 38 have been injured and 59 persons remain missing.

Pawar said the areas that are not accessible via road will be provided with rice, pulses and kerosene via helicopters. “Wherever possible Shiv Bhojan centres will be run to provide food to the needy. The district administration officers have been directed to take all necessary measures to provide relief without waiting for an approval from the state government,” said Pawar.

When asked if mining and construction activities that are reportedly going on in the sensitive Western Ghat areas, as well as delay in deepening of dams, could have caused the disaster, an agitated Pawar said the disaster was caused by unprecedented rainfall in the area and the administration and NDRF made all the efforts to provide urgent help and rescue those trapped.

The Deputy CM said the state was receiving all the required help from the central government. “We are in touch with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah. After Singh was approached for help by Supriya Sule, he promised all help and asked us to appoint a nodal officer for coordination. We have appointed the officer who will relay the requests by collectors for help from Air Force, Army and NDRF as and when needed,” said Pawar.