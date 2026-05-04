Rahuri bypoll: BJP’s Akshay Kardile retains father’s seat with decisive victory

Through high-level mediation with Prajakt Tanpure and the influence of Sangram Jagtap, the BJP has effectively retained the Rahuri seat following the passing of veteran MLA Shivaji Kardile.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
2 min readPuneUpdated: May 4, 2026 02:42 PM IST
Rahuri bypoll Akshay KardileAkshay Kardile (Express photo).
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Akshay Kardile of the BJP won the Rahuri Assembly bypoll in Maharashtra Monday by a margin of 27,386 votes against his nearest rival, Govind Mokate of the NCP (SP). Kardile maintained his lead from the first round, including ballot votes. By the end of the 27th and last round, Kardile secured 1,39,0212 votes, while Mokate got 1,11,826 votes.

The contest featured seven candidates, including a nominee from the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), who managed approximately 5,000 votes by the 19th round.

The bypoll was necessitated by the passing of veteran BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile last year. The BJP fielded his son Akshay Kardile to retain the seat. The Rahuri constituency, located in Ahilyanagar district, has long been a stronghold for the Kardile family.

Akshay Kardile, who is set to be sworn in as an MLA for the first time, said, “This election was fought by the common people. It was an expression of the public’s affection for the late Shivaji Kardile. For 30 years, he made a home in every family’s heart. While he is no longer with us, the voters have placed that same trust in me.”

BJP strategy in family bastion

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had initially appealed to the Opposition to follow Maharashtra’s political tradition of allowing an unopposed election following the death of a sitting legislator. When the Opposition declined, the BJP deployed its full organisational machinery.

The path was further cleared for Kardile when former minister Prajakt Tanpure, a potential heavyweight contender, was persuaded by the BJP leadership to stay out of the fray.

District Guardian Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap campaigned extensively for him. Jagtap is Akshay Kardile’s brother-in-law and holds substantial influence across the city and rural pockets of Ahilyanagar. Party insiders said that Kardile maintained a positive campaign tone, refraining from criticising opponents and focusing instead on preserving his father’s legacy.

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The Rahuri constituency is spread across the Rahuri, Nagar, and Pathardi talukas. A party leader said that the 39 villages in Pathardi included in this segment have a traditionally pro-BJP, Hindutva-leaning electorate that appears to have consolidated behind Kardile.

Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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