Research underway to make anti-defection law more effective: Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said research is underway to make the Anti-Defection Law more effective.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
2 min readSep 10, 2026 09:06 AM IST
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said a committee of four Assembly Speakers is reviewing the Anti-Defection Law to make it more effective.Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said a committee of four Assembly Speakers is reviewing the Anti-Defection Law to make it more effective.
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Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday said research was underway to make the Anti-Defection Law more effective.

“Research is currently being conducted to ensure that the Anti-Defection Law becomes more effective. The committee is studying ways to make the law more robust and effective,” said Narwekar at an event in Pimpri-Chinchwad where he was felicitated.

A committee set up — by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla — comprising four Assembly Speakers has been tasked to review the anti-defection law. Narwekar has been appointed as its chairman by the Lok Sabha Speaker. According to officials. the committee is expected to submit its findings to the Lok Sabha Speaker by the end of December.

Reacting to Narwekar’s comment, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said there was a pressing need to have a Speaker who believes in the Constitution. “Now, what new law are they going to bring? There should be a Speaker who respects the Constitution. If the existing law is enforced properly, no party can split. There ought to be a Speaker who believes in the Constitution. They are merely playing with words—saying ‘we will do this, we will do that’—which is downright laughable,” he said.

Narwekar made the comments as the two factions of the Shiv Sena are battling it out in the Supreme Court over the bow and arrow symbol.

“Political situations change frequently and that everything cannot be expected to be hunky-dory all the time,” Narwekar said when asked about the current political situation.

Meanwhile, speaking after his felicitation by the Marathi Patrakar Sangh in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday, Narwekar said, “Everyone must adopt constitutional methods while registering their opposition; otherwise, a state of anarchy may arise.”

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Narwekar said, “Pimpri Chinchwad is a globally recognized and rapidly growing city in Asia, boasting remarkable infrastructure and civic amenities.”

He emphasized the need to align future demands with accelerating urbanization. He said the PCMC chief has set an ambitious goal to create a micro-planned, holistic development model for the city. ”I am sure the PCMC chief will successfully lead the city to new heights,” he said.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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