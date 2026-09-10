Research underway to make anti-defection law more effective: Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said a committee of four Assembly Speakers is reviewing the Anti-Defection Law to make it more effective.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday said research was underway to make the Anti-Defection Law more effective.

“Research is currently being conducted to ensure that the Anti-Defection Law becomes more effective. The committee is studying ways to make the law more robust and effective,” said Narwekar at an event in Pimpri-Chinchwad where he was felicitated.

A committee set up — by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla — comprising four Assembly Speakers has been tasked to review the anti-defection law. Narwekar has been appointed as its chairman by the Lok Sabha Speaker. According to officials. the committee is expected to submit its findings to the Lok Sabha Speaker by the end of December.