Fadnavis alleges bias in Rahul Gandhi’s Pune student event; Congress hits back

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that only students from colleges run by Congress leaders have been invited for Rahul Gandhi’s student outreach event, ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’, scheduled in Pune on Saturday. The Congress hit back, saying the chief minister was behaving like a “narrow-minded person” worried about the massive response to the event.

“I have information that the Congress has invited only those students who are from colleges run by the Congress leaders. There are directions to Congress leaders to register only such students…Nevertheless, they are also our students,” Fadnavis said.

Congress’s Yashomati Thakur and Satej Patil denied the claim, saying the event was open to all students.

“Fadnavis is thinking in a very narrow-minded way. How can an institute belong to a BJP or a Congress leader? They are educational institutes, and they belong to this country. Students are welcome to the event. There is an open invitation for all…I think there is fear in his mind and that is why he is talking in this manner,” said Thakur.

Alleging that Fadnavis’s remark sounded like a threat, she added, “By issuing threats, no one can stop students from coming to the event. Our country’s policy is give and take respect. As chief minister, Fadnavis should not cause a dent in it. We are proud that he is our chief minister, but it does not behove him to behave like a narrow-minded person.”

“Gen Z and millennials are getting attracted to Rahul Gandhi’s ideas and ideology. They like the basic fabric of our country, which is secularism, so Fadnavis is seeking to create a controversy. He seems to be gripped by fear because a large number of students have registered for the event. Change is important, and things are changing for the better of the country.”

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MLC Satej Patil, who is managing the Pune event, also denied that only students from colleges owned by Congress leaders would attend. “That is a blatantly untrue statement. The event is open to all, and students from across Maharashtra will attend. There is massive enthusiasm among the students, which is reflected in the registrations,” he said, adding that students can register for the event online by scanning a QR code.

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Patil also said Fadnavis seemed rattled by the response to the event. “For youngsters, Rahul Gandhi has emerged as a new ray of hope. The BJP knows this, and that is why Fadnavis is trying to give it a different direction,” he said.

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He denied that the Congress was using such events to prepare for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. “The event is not being held under the Congress banner. There will be no Congress posters or banners on stage. It is a neutral event. It was Rahul Gandhi who had first raised the issue of NEET paper leak in the country. It was Rahul Gandhi who exposed the leak of 150 exam papers in the country. The younger generation is finding a powerful voice in Rahul Gandhi and is therefore keen to interact with him. The Congress’s objective is to highlight the problems of the youth and back them,” Patil said.