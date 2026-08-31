Rahul Gandhi ‘real assassin’ of women’s reservation, alleges Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Criticising the Congress, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday alleged that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was the “real assassin” of women’s reservation.

“Rahul Gandhi is the real assassin of women’s reservation—he beheaded the Women’s Reservation Bill. Rahul Gandhi will speak lies daily, but if we go to the public with the truth, people will realise reality,” Fadnavis said while addressing the executive committee of the BJP in Pune.

“I want to ask an open question to Rahul Gandhi. When the Opposition supported the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2023, why are they opposing it now?” he said.

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Fadnavis said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had opened bank accounts for women, launched the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign and empowered women through the “Lakhpati Didi” initiative.