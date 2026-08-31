Rahul Gandhi ‘real assassin’ of women’s reservation, alleges Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

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Criticising the Congress, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday alleged that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was the “real assassin” of women’s reservation.
“Rahul Gandhi is the real assassin of women’s reservation—he beheaded the Women’s Reservation Bill. Rahul Gandhi will speak lies daily, but if we go to the public with the truth, people will realise reality,” Fadnavis said while addressing the executive committee of the BJP in Pune.
“I want to ask an open question to Rahul Gandhi. When the Opposition supported the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2023, why are they opposing it now?” he said.
Fadnavis said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had opened bank accounts for women, launched the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign and empowered women through the “Lakhpati Didi” initiative.
“I have full faith in my leader; he will bring women’s reservation into effect by 2029,” the Chief Minister said.
Fadnavis also criticised Rahul Gandhi’s Pune event, “Chhatron Ki Goonj”, calling it “Jhoot Ki Goonj” (chorus of lies).
“Rahul Gandhi holds up a copy of the Constitution with a red cover. The book has a red cover of the Constitution but inside it contains the activities of Naxalites on which they are acting,” Fadnavis said.
Fadnavis also criticised Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
“When Vande Mataram was being played, Sonia Gandhi created a ruckus and tried to stop it. It reflected the mindset of those who attacked patriarchy,” he said.
Fadnavis said the Opposition was now adopting new methods and that its strategy needed to be understood.
“Whenever enemies attacked Swarajya in various ways, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj wiped them out using guerrilla warfare and intelligence networks. I won’t call the Opposition our enemies, but they are adopting new tactics that we must understand,” he said.
On the controversy surrounding the use of DJs in Pune, Fadnavis urged people not to get entangled in the dispute and instead celebrate Ganeshotsav in a traditional manner.
“They opposed Hindutva and opposed the Ram Temple. However, because they opposed the Ram Temple, the public voted them out… While it is true that a minor discrepancy occurred in the Ram Temple donation box, the Opposition pretended as if the entire temple was looted… Since they cannot directly attack Hindutva, they keep alleging how Hindus make mistakes. Their next target is the Kumbh Mela,” Fadnavis said.
He said the Opposition’s “mouthpieces” were already claiming corruption in preparations for the Kumbh Mela.
“However, four-tier audits are being conducted for every tender issued for the Kumbh Mela so far,” he said.
During the meeting, Fadnavis also targeted the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
“CJP stands for the ‘Congress Jitao Program’. Around 80 organisations involved in the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ movement are part of this outfit,” he alleged.
Fadnavis also said India was moving towards self-reliance and alleged that certain global forces did not want to see this happen.