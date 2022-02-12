Rahul Bajaj no more; doctors recall pizza parties with the industrialist

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, who died on Saturday due to age-related ailments, had been in hospital for the last one month for lung diseases, doctors said.

“He was suffering from age-related cardiac and lung ailments and he passed away on Saturday afternoon. He was admitted at Ruby Hall Clinic for the last one month. He was doing well otherwise, but his condition deteriorated in the last few days. His body will be kept at Ruby Hall Clinic today and the funeral will take place on Sunday,” Dr Purvez Grant, managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, said.

Rahul Bajaj joined the Bajaj group in 1965 and became the CEO of Bajaj Auto in 1968. (File photo)

Dr Ashok Bhanage, a neurosurgeon who had operated on him three years ago for a blood clot, said a cardiac failure a few months ago had badly affected his lungs, and that he was in and out of hospital for the last six months.

“My team of junior doctors and I are extremely sad at this loss. He was such a phenomenal towering personality,” Dr Bhanage said.

The doctor recalled Bajaj as an extremely jovial person, and remembered the pizza parties he threw for his team of doctors.

“Rahul Bajaj as a patient was extremely cooperative. He was a soft-hearted person. He often used to call us over to his home and we used to watch football matches together. Since he was a strict vegetarian, some of my doctors sometimes took liberties with him and said they would prefer a non-vegetarian meal at times. He took special efforts to arrange for a biryani for them,” Dr Bhanage said.

“I still remember we used to tease him about the sweet he relished. It was a combination of vanilla and sweet boondi,” the doctor reminisced.

“From sharing anecdotes about favourite politicians to giving us details about his father and how he courted his wife, Rahul Bajaj was the sweetest and strongest person,” Dr Bhanage said.

“We have learnt a lot from him and it is extremely sad that this wonderful personality is no more,” he said.