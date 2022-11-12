scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Rahane, Chetanani win double crown at AITA U18 tennis match

Second-seeded Chetanani triumphed over fourth-seeded Sejal Bhutada 6-4, 6-4 to win the singles title. Alongside state compatriot Sejal Bhutada, the duo beat Shruti Nanajkar and Devanshee Prabhudesai 6-2, 6-2 to claim the girls' doubles title.

Chetanani trains under coach Kedar Shah and Aniket Wakankar at Bounce Tennis Academy. (Representational/File)

PUNE-BASED tennis players Nishit Rahane and Kkaira Chetanani clinched the double crown at the Om Dalvi Memorial Matoshree Varadvinayak Trophy AITA U18 Super Series Tennis Tournament. The tournament, organised by AITA, MSLTA and PMDTA, was played at the Maharashtra Police Tennis Gymkhana in Aundh Tennis Courts.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 12:39:46 am
