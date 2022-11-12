Rahane, Chetanani win double crown at AITA U18 tennis match

Chetanani trains under coach Kedar Shah and Aniket Wakankar at Bounce Tennis Academy. (Representational/File)

PUNE-BASED tennis players Nishit Rahane and Kkaira Chetanani clinched the double crown at the Om Dalvi Memorial Matoshree Varadvinayak Trophy AITA U18 Super Series Tennis Tournament. The tournament, organised by AITA, MSLTA and PMDTA, was played at the Maharashtra Police Tennis Gymkhana in Aundh Tennis Courts.

Second-seeded Chetanani triumphed over fourth-seeded Sejal Bhutada 6-4, 6-4 to win the singles title. Alongside state compatriot Sejal Bhutada, the duo beat Shruti Nanajkar and Devanshee Prabhudesai 6-2, 6-2 to claim the girls’ doubles title. Chetanani trains under coach Kedar Shah and Aniket Wakankar at Bounce Tennis Academy.