scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Pune: Ragpicker arrested for rape, murder of 46-year-old woman

Senior inspector Balkrushna Kadam said they found a cap and a black footwear lying next to the body. The police zeroed in on Harwade after checking footage captured from CCTV cameras in Yerawada.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 9, 2022 5:00:48 pm
rape, murder , indian expressThe police in Pune arrested a homeless ragpicker Monday for the rape and murder of a woman. (File Representational Photo)

The police in Pune arrested a homeless ragpicker Monday for the rape and murder of a woman in the Yerawada area of the city. The body of the woman was found in a bush in Yerawada on August 1. Sources said the police identified the suspect based on a cap and footwear found next to the body.

The suspect has been identified as Satish Harwade, 45. Officials said Harwade attacked the woman after he found her alone sometime late in the night on the day of crime. They added that Harwade hit the woman on the head with a stone causing her death when she tried to resist the rape.

Senior inspector Balkrushna Kadam said they found a cap and a black footwear lying next to the body. The police zeroed in on Harwade after checking footage captured from CCTV cameras in Yerawada.

More from Pune

The victim has been identified as a 46-year-old woman, who is survived by her husband and four children. The family members of the deceased have told the police that she suffered from a condition and often left the house in the middle of the night. The family members suspect that the woman could have similarly left the house around 1am on July 31.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Buy now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 05:00:48 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

5

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

Featured Stories

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
Why BJP’s U-turn on Sanjay Rathod for minister: Need for a Vidarbha face
Why BJP’s U-turn on Sanjay Rathod for minister: Need for a Vidarbha face
Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Opinion

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal

Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black
From the Urdu Press

Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black

Umpire Rudi Koertzen passes away

Umpire Rudi Koertzen passes away

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Opinion

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

Premium
WhatsApp to let users leave groups 'silently', block screenshots

WhatsApp to let users leave groups 'silently', block screenshots

'The pleats will live forever': Tributes pour in for Issey Miyake

'The pleats will live forever': Tributes pour in for Issey Miyake

No takers for films that are remotely political or religious: Anurag Kashyap

No takers for films that are remotely political or religious: Anurag Kashyap

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’
Survivor's story

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement