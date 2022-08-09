Pune: Ragpicker arrested for rape, murder of 46-year-old woman

The police in Pune arrested a homeless ragpicker Monday for the rape and murder of a woman in the Yerawada area of the city. The body of the woman was found in a bush in Yerawada on August 1. Sources said the police identified the suspect based on a cap and footwear found next to the body.

The suspect has been identified as Satish Harwade, 45. Officials said Harwade attacked the woman after he found her alone sometime late in the night on the day of crime. They added that Harwade hit the woman on the head with a stone causing her death when she tried to resist the rape.

Senior inspector Balkrushna Kadam said they found a cap and a black footwear lying next to the body. The police zeroed in on Harwade after checking footage captured from CCTV cameras in Yerawada.

The victim has been identified as a 46-year-old woman, who is survived by her husband and four children. The family members of the deceased have told the police that she suffered from a condition and often left the house in the middle of the night. The family members suspect that the woman could have similarly left the house around 1am on July 31.