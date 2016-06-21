Radiologists across Maharashtra join indefinite stir, refuse to conduct sonographies

Striking radiologists met PMC Commissioner Kunal Kumar and Mayor Prashant Jagtap on Monday. Striking radiologists met PMC Commissioner Kunal Kumar and Mayor Prashant Jagtap on Monday.

With radiologists across the state joining the indefinite stir launched by Pune doctors, a huge rally has now been planned on Wednesday at Mumbai. More than 2,500 radiologists have refused to conduct sonographies across the state to protest the delay in amending sections of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act.

Apart from demanding an amendment, the doctors are also firm that an inquiry be conducted against an official for an alleged incorrect action against radiologist Ashutosh Jape.

Watch Video: What’s making news

Dr Jignesh Thakker, former president of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association and national coordinator of PC-PNDT Act for the body; Dr Gururaj Lacchan, Pune unit incharge of IRIA; and other radiologists met municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar and mayor Prashant Jagtap to reiterate their demands.

“We have also asked for an inquiry against Dr Vaishali Jadhav, who is the appropriate authority for implementing the PC-PNDT Act in the municipal corporation,” Thakker said. Lacchan said the commissioner has agreed for an inquiry. The radiologists have been agitating in Pune since June 14, while the state unit joined the strike on Monday. They claimed there are differences in the government’s online form F that records the medical history of a pregnant woman.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App