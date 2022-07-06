Cops bust racket that stole fuel from BPCL tankers, 5 held

Pune City police have busted a racket that stole petrol and diesel from the tankers of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in the Loni Kalbhor area.

The police have so far arrested five persons in this case and have also booked five others, including BPCL officials who are suspected to be involved in the racket.

The police have also seized a BPCL tanker worth Rs 80 lakh along with cell phones, some cash, three diesel cans, three motorcycles and other items from the arrested accused. Further investigation is underway.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, acting on a tip-off, officers of the crime branch of the Pune city police, district supply officer and BPCL depot in-charge raided a spot in Walti village in the Loni Kalbhor area on Monday. The officers nabbed five persons at the spot while they were allegedly stealing fuel from a BPCL tanker.

The sleuths identified the arrested accused as Balaji Madhukar Bajbalkar (41), Dattatraya Gajendra Bajbalkar (41) from Hadapsar, Uttam Vijay Gaikwad (31) from Tarad village in Haveli, Ajinkya Shirsath (26) and Sahil Dilip Tupe (22) from Loni Kalbhor.

The police said Balaji and Dattatraya Bajbalkar allegedly operated the racket. Tupe is the “tanker transport manager” who allegedly brought the BPCL tankers to the spot where the pilferage took place with the help of tanker driver Shirsath. The sleuths added that Gaikwad played a role in taking out fuel from the BPCL tankers.

Police have launched a search for tanker transport owners Rahul Kunjir and Roshan Kunjir from Loni Kalbhor and Maruti Kunjir, the owner of land in Walti village where the BPCL tanker was illegally stationed for stealing fuel. Police have also booked the Pune area supervisor of VTS Vendor lock system and unidentified officials of the BPCL Company who are allegedly involved in the racket.

Police said the BPCL tankers were taken on illegal routes by the racketeers where petrol and diesel were pilfered before being sold in the black market.

An FIR was registered at the Loni Kalbhor police station under IPC sections 379, 407, 285, 120 (b), 34 and sections of the Essential Commodities Act.