Racing against time: Co-op mills ask farmers to harvest and transport cane on their own

AT THE fag end of the sugarcane harvesting season of 2021-22, cooperative mills have started issuing public notices, asking its member-farmers to make arrangements to harvest and transport cane on their own to the mills. This,

industry sources say, is a legal shield mills have taken to avoid litigation in case they fail to harvest and transport cane of their members before the season ends.

This current season, mills in Maharashtra are expected to produce record high amount of sugar. As of April 19, 198 mills that have started the season have crushed 1,228.83 lakh tonnes of cane and produced 128.16 lakh tonnes of sugar. Maharashtra is expected to cross 135 lakh tonnes in sugar production and crush 1,300 lakh tonnes of cane by the time the season ends.

Unlike Uttar Pradesh, mills in Maharashtra make arrangements for transport and harvest of cane from farmers’ fields. For this, an average Rs 500-600/tonne is deducted from the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) payable to the farmer. Mills make arrangements for the same with labourers, hailing mainly from Beed and north Maharashtra, hired for the task well before the season. On an average, nearly 8-10 lakh labourers are engaged in the work of cane harvesting in the state.

But as Maharashtra experiences an unusually harsh summer, many mills have faced labour shortage, with harvesting labourers leaving mid-way. Farmers have also complained of labourers asking for extra money to harvest cane. The sugar commissioner’s office is, currently, reviewing the situation on a daily basis.

Mills are now struggling to ensure they complete crushing cane provided by member-farmers before they officially end the season.

In case farmers complain of non-harvested cane, the state government will have to pay them compensation. While mills in Sangli and Kolhapur – the traditional sugar bowl of the state — have ended their season already, those in Pune, Solapur, Marathawada and Ahmednagar are racing against time to complete their operations. As of now, 72-80 lakh tonnes of cane remain to be harvested, and this is a cause of concern for millers as well as farmers.

At this juncture, mills, especially the cooperative ones, have started issuing public notices informing farmers of the probable end date of their season.

Former MP and farmer leader Raju Shetti said such notices were aimed to act as a legal shield. “They are safeguarding themselves from any legal action in the future,” he said.