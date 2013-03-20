QUICK TAKES

Egg whites: Provide protein,in addition to being the highest quality of protein with all the essential amino acids with less phosphorus than other protein sources such as egg yolk or meats

Cabbage: High in vitamin K,vitamin C and fiber,cabbage is also a good source of vitamin B6 and folic acid. Low in potassium and low in cost,its an affordable addition to the kidney diet

Red bell peppers: Red bell peppers are low in potassium. This tasty vegetable is also an excellent source of lycopene,vitamin C and vitamin A,as well as vitamin B6,folic acid and fibre

Grapes: They are an excellent choice for detoxifying the kidneys as they help flush out excess uric acid from the system

Cranberries: Contain an essential nutrient and antioxidant called proanthocyanidin. They are also rich in quinine,which converts to a substance called hippuric acid that helps eliminate toxins

