Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
QueerBazaaar for LGBTQ causes

Today, the platform — QueerBazaaar — has sold over 20,000 products and received funding recently to grow further. “A platform was needed to raise the money for the LGBTQ causes," Konnur said.

Five-year-ago Shyam Konnur, a co-founder of an LGBTQ foundation, thought of an e-commerce platform where the suppressed community can sell as well as buy products used by them.

With the funds, Konnur is now thinking of promoting the platform more via social media and digital marketing. He said, the foundation MIST LGBTQ has been engaged with the community providing HIV testing kits and health insurance among others.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 04:35 IST
