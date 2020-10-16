Queer Rights Foundation demands night shelter for transgenders

In times of such crisis, some of them take shelter with their transgender sisters. But not every transgender is able to find such a shelters.

The Bindu Queer Rights Foundation, which works on health and rights issues of LGBTIQ communities, has urged city Mayor Murlidhar Mohol to start a night shelter for transgender persons.

A statement issued by Bindumadhav Khire of the Foundation stated that on October 13, they submitted a letter to start a ‘ratra nivara’ (night shelter) for transgender persons. Eleven additional organisations have also supported this demand, said Khire.

“Over the past years, we have seen that some transgender persons are treated badly by their families… they face physical and mental abuse and at times, are thrown out of their homes. In times of such crisis, some of them take shelter with their transgender sisters. But not every transgender is able to find such a shelters. So on the lines of a night shelter home for men (e.g., the one at Pune station), Pune Municipal Corporation should make a similar arrangement to house at least 2-3 transgender persons in times of their emergency,” urged Khire.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd