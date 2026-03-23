Queer community, activists protest proposed Transgender Amendment Bill

Terming the bill “regressive” and “harmful to gender minorities”, protesters argued that the bill undermines the landmark NALSA judgment, which had earlier recognised an individual’s right to self-identify their gender. (File Photo)

Around 200 members of the queer community and activists held a protest against the recently introduced Transgender Amendment Bill, presented in the Lok Sabha, at Sambhaji Udayan on JM Road in Pune on Sunday.

Terming the bill “regressive” and “harmful to gender minorities”, protesters argued that the bill undermines the landmark NALSA judgment, which had earlier recognised an individual’s right to self-identify their gender. The proposed amendment, however, mandates medical verification for gender-affirming procedures, a move many see as an infringement on bodily autonomy.

“Gender cannot be decided by the government or a medical report. My body, my choice,” said transgender activist Manasvi Goilkar. “Earlier, we had the right to self-identify, but now we are being forced to prove who we are. One’s identity should be their own choice—there is nothing to prove.”