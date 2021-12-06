Quarantine returning flyers at Pune airport, says mayor as Omicron cases detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad

EVEN as the administration of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) revealed on Monday that 138 persons have arrived to the industrial city from foreign countries, including high-risk ones, in the last few days, mayor Usha Dhore has called for returning flyers to be quarantined at the Pune airport itself in order to prevent the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“It is important that those who returned from foreign countries are immediately quarantined on arrival rather than being allowed to go home and then undergo RT-PCR tests,” the mayor said.

The mayor’s statement came after the civic administration held a press conference and revealed that 138 individuals have arrived in the industrial city from foreign countries. Many of them are residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad while some have come to meet their relatives. Of these, three have been detected with Omicron.

The mayor said the civic officials should talk to the Pune airport authority officials and ask them to conduct the tests and quarantine the flyers at a special facility. “If the airport authorities are not able to do so, PCMC should take the initiative in this regard and quarantine such flyers at Balewadi facility,” Dhore said.

Namdeo Dhake, PCMC house leader, said, “We have urged the commissioner to act promptly and, if required, take up the issue with the state government. If we allow people to return home and mingle with other citizens, it would lead to spread of the variant. Therefore, we need to focus hard on those returning from abroad,” he said.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said, “We will have to consult with the state government in this regard. We are expecting that the government will come up with some guidelines.”

Throwing more light on the 138 individuals who have come to Pimpri-Chinchwad in the last few days, Patil said, “Of these, three have been detected with Omicron. They have been admitted to PCMC-run Jijamata hospital. Three relatives of these persons who have also been detected with Omicron too have been admitted to the same hospital. All of them have mild symptoms. Only one of them has mild cough; otherwise, all the patients are stable,” he said.

Of the 138 individuals, 86 had undergone RT-PCR tests. “70 of them have been found COVID negative. Of the remaining 16, six have been admitted to PCMC hospital while genome sequencing report of 10 others is awaited,” Patil said.

The commissioner said, “Those whose genome sequencing report is awaited have been admitted to civic-run Bhosari hospital. Besides Bhosari hospital, we will admit Omicron patients at our other facilities like Akurdi and Thergaon. The Auto Cluster and Jumbo hospital are also being readied in case there is a spread of Omicron.”

The civic body chief said the administration was following the same treatment protocol that has been in place for COVID patients. “So far, no new treatment protocol has been received,” he said.

Patil said the civic administration is mulling bringing in some curbs. “We will discuss the issue with the state government,” he added.