Quality concerns to shorten mango season in Pune

Mango lovers in Pune will not be able to enjoy the king of fruits beyond the first week of June amid quality concerns, which is expected to shorten the season drastically. Traders and farmers say the arrival of quality stocks would be over by June’s first week after which the season would come to an end.

In Pune’s wholesale market, the fruit comes both from the Konkan coast of the state as well as from Karnataka. Alphonso or Hapus from Konkan is a prized variety, which starts arriving in March-April and continues till the end of May. Mangoes from Karnataka arrive a bit late but continue through most of June. Post this the local-grown Kesar, Hapus, and other varieties arrive in the market but demand for mangoes drops once the rain starts.

This year, the mango season which had started with the promise of a bumper crop soon turned out to be a damper after farmers reported a major shortfall in produce. On the Konkan coast, unseasonal rain in the middle of the season had taken a toll on the crop, which saw the market-ready fruits being hit. The season, which was to last till the end of May, ended early by May 15. Prices, which were in the Rs 1,100-1,200/dozen soon dropped to Rs 400-500/dozen. As of now, the supply of the fruit from the Konkan coast is almost negligible.

Rohan Ursal, a commission agent operating in Pune’s Gultekdi’s wholesale market, said the mango crop in Karnataka was also hit because of the rain. Farmers said the rain in January and February had affected the quality of the fruit. More than 70 per cent of the crop was hit by the rain with only 30 per cent of the produce being ready for the market. “Due to quality concerns the shelf life of the fruit was hit with farmers preferring to send their crop to the mango pulp and juice factories in Karnataka,” said Ursal.

At present, the Karnataka produce is retailing at Rs 50-70/kg. Payari, Badam, and Lalbaugh mangoes are also reaching the markets. Ursal said the present arrival, however, would soon be over.