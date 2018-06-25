Qatar Armed Forces delegation visits Southern Command HQ

Lt General (Pilot) Ghanim, along with his delegation, met Lt General Manoj Pande, Chief of Staff, Headquarters, Southern Command. Lt General (Pilot) Ghanim, along with his delegation, met Lt General Manoj Pande, Chief of Staff, Headquarters, Southern Command.

A military delegation from Qatar Armed Forces, led by Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, visited various Defence establishments, including Southern Command Headquarters in Pune, on Thursday and Friday.

A press release issued through the Defence PRO said: “Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces led delegation is visiting India from June 19 to 22. As part of the visit, the delegation visited Pune on June 21 and 22. The delegation visited Air Force Station, Lohegaon on Thursday.” The delegation was briefed by the Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Lohegaon, Air Commodore KV Surendran Nair.

“On Friday, Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim, along with his delegation, met Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Chief of Staff, Headquarters, Southern Command. The officers interacted and discussed about the best practices being followed by both the armies and later exchanged mementoes. The delegation then visited the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla where they were received by the Commandant Air Marshal IP Vipin. After the briefing, the delegation visited the training infrastructure at the NDA after which the delegation returned to Qatar,” the release said. ENS

