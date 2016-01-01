Pvt partnership to create parking space proposed in new DC rules

In the proposed DC rules submitted by the three-member committee appointed by the state government for Pune, a well defined parking policy encouraging private owners to part with their land has been proposed.

With a dearth of parking space in the city, the committee has suggested that private owners, who part with their land and develop such parking lots and hand it over to the civic body, will get benefits in terms of additional FSI (floor space index) or TDR (transfer of development rights) facilitating more parking space in the area.

Joint director town planning Prakash Bhukte, a member of the committee, explains that they have designed the proposal through a formula where the total cost of construction required for parking which when divided by the land rate of the area as per the Ready Reckoner will be the amount of FSI or TDR that shall be granted to the owner.So if a person constructs a parking of 500

sq metres and the cost of construction is Rs 21,000 per sq metre for that area and the rate of land in that area as per ready reckoner is Rs 20,000 per sq metre. "We came up with this formula so that private owners will readily construct such parking lots which is essential for the growing city,''he added.He said that

He said that public private partnership was needed to address this issue. In Mumbai too, the government had made it easy for developers of such parking projects by allowing them to claim 50 per cent incentive for construction of such lots, irrespective of location.

