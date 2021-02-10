scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Pune-based private company’s server hacked, duped of Rs 1.5 crore: Police

Unidentified fraudsters hacked the server of a Pune-based private limited company and transferred Rs 1.5 crore from its bank account to five other bank accounts.

By: Express News Service | February 10, 2021 10:01:44 pm
The fraudster also managed to delete the details of the money transactions conducted from the company's server.(Representational)

“Fraudsters hacked the server of a Pune-based private company and transferred Rs 1.5 crore from its bank account to five other bank accounts, without the knowledge and consent of company officials,” police said on Wednesday.

Vishwas Salunkhe (43) has lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at Sinhagad police station. Unidentified persons have been booked under IPC section 420 and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

As per a press release issued by police on Wednesday, unidentified fraudsters hacked the server of a private limited company located near Navale bridge in the city. The fraudsters then allegedly logged into the company’s server and, without the knowledge and consent of company officials, withdrew Rs 1.5 crore from its bank account in multiple online transactions between April 7, 2020 and July 30, 2020.

Senior Police Inspector Devidas Ghevare of Sinhagad police station, who is the investigating officer in the case, said, “Money has been transferred from the company’s bank account to five different bank accounts. As per the complaint, the fraudster also managed to delete the details of these money transactions from the company’s server. Further investigation is on.”

