Purushottam Karandak: No 1st prize trophy over ‘lack of merit’

FOR THE first time in its history, annual inter-collegiate drama competition, Purushottam Karandak, is not awarding the first prize trophy, citing a lack of merit. Individual categories of best actor, best direction, best reader and best experimental act have also not been awarded.

Organised annually by the Maharashtriya Kalopasak since 1963, Purushottam Karandak, the inter-collegiate one-act play competition, is among the state’s renowned drama competitions where the youth from across the state present their talent.

“It is the first time that the first prize at the Purushottam Karandak will not be given. The judges clarified that they did not feel that any of the final performances was up to the mark,” said Rajendra Thakurdesai, secretary, Maharashtriya Kalopasak.

As many as 51 colleges participated in the preliminary round, out of which nine were selected for the final round. The award winners for both team and individual categories are generally presented with a trophy, a certificate and a cash prize. The final round was judged by Paresh Mokashi, Himanshu Smart, and Purnima Manohe.