Purandar: ATS seizes 10 kg mephedrone from factory

(Express Image for Representational purpose) (Express Image for Representational purpose)

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) seized 10.5 kg of synthetic drug mephedrone at a factory in Pune district on Wednesday.

The raid came two months after the owner of the factory along with an employee were arrested allegedly in possession of 14.3 kg of the drug, popularly known as ‘meow meow’, in Vile Parle. Police said Santosh Adake (29) and Mahendra Patil (49) were accused of sourcing the drugs from Pune.

An ATS official said an investigation of Adake’s bank accounts revealed several payments made to vendors of chemical manufacturing equipment. “We found that Adake had purchased and installed equipment at a factory he runs in Pune’s Purandar taluka,” the official said.

On Wednesday, an ATS team led by Inspector Daya Nayak found Rs 1.2 crore worth of mephedrone at Shree Alfa Chemicals and seized from the factory a large quantity of chemicals, which according to the ATS, could be used to synthesise another 200 kg of mephedrone.

The official added that Adake had been illegally producing mephedrone in the factory and supplying it to drug peddlers in Mumbai and Pune.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.