Purandar airport: Maharashtra notifies 2,832-hectare land

In a major push to the international airport project at Purandar, the state government has appointed the Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation Ltd (MADC) as the special planning authority (SPA) for it and notified the 2,832-hectare land to be acquired for the development of the airport. In its notification, the state government said MADC had been appointed as SPA for the airport area to ensure its planned development.

The proposed airport at Purandar has been named Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport. The area proposed by MADC for the construction of the airport has been declared as notified area after consulting with the Town Planning Directorate and is spread across the villages of Vanpuri, Kumbharvalan, Udhachaiwadi, Ekhatpur, Munjavdi, Khanavdi and Pargaon in Purandar taluka. “Any planning authority… functioning in the said area prior to this notification, shall cease to function in relation to the notified area,” it stated.

On January 18 this year, the state government had declared the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) as SPA for the metropolitan region, which included a part of the area proposed for the development of the airport. However, the MADC had requested the state government to appoint it as the SPA for the 2,832-hectare of land proposed for the international airport. The state government, in May, approved Rs 3,513 crore for the acquisition of the land. As the SPA, the MADC would have all the powers of a Planning Authority for the purposes of acquisition of land in the notified area.

A copy of the plan, showing the boundaries of the notified area, would be available to the public during office hours on all working days at the offices of PMRDA, Pune Divisional Commissioner, Pune Collector, Joint Director of Town Planning and Managing Direct of MADC for a period of one month from the date of the notification. The plan would also be available on the state government website http://www.maharashtra.gov.in.

