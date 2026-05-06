Rs 1.61 crore per acre: Pune collector announces compensation rates for Purandar airport land acquisition across 7 villages

Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje International Airport at Purandar is expected to generate large-scale employment and business opportunities (Image generated using AI)

Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje International Airport at Purandar moved a significant step closer to reality on Tuesday, when Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi announced the final land acquisition compensation rates for farmers and landowners across Purandar taluka’s seven villages that will make way for the airport.

The airport is expected to generate large-scale employment and business opportunities for residents of Purandar taluka and Pune district at large.

How much will farmers get?

The base rate for land has been fixed at Rs 1,61,01,925 per acre. However, Dudi clarified that this is only the floor. Farmers who have wells, borewells, fruit trees, or structures such as houses and sheds on their land will receive additional compensation on top of this amount.