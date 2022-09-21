PuneScienceWeekly: NASA mission puts India’s youngest volcanologist over the moon

All of 15 years, Sonit Sisolekar effortlessly wears many hats. The class X Pune student is a budding volcanologist, a novice researcher in Astronomy and Geology and a tabla player. And now, he has bagged an opportunity to study the lunar surface, and if lucky its volcanic activity.

Sisolekar has been selected to participate in the Great Lunar Expedition for Everyone (GLEE) 2023, a NASA-led competition, and would be leading a team of Indian students for the mission.

“Though volcanology is my primary interest, GLEE has given me an opportunity to read about the volcanic activity on the lunar surface. Among the topics of interest are to study the lava flows on the moon, the rock and lunar regolith composition among others,” said the teenager who has been busy reading about the sinuous rills (small volcanic features on the moon), for the past three months.

GLEE is NASA’s mission to the lunar surface for school students around the world. It aims to send small satellites called Lunasats, weighing 5 grams, to conduct scientific and technology testing on the lunar surface.

Sisolekar successfully led one of the groups participating in the recently held International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO) to bag the gold medal. He also won two individual bronze medals at the event, helping India showcase its best-ever performance at the IESO.

Though he had previously attended conferences and participated in competitions revolving around geology both at national and international platforms, the IESO was an entirely new experience, said Sonit, recipient of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar of 2021.

“Participation in the IESO needed special preparation which started a month in advance. I got to learn about Hydrology, Paleogeology and Astronomy in the due course. It was a different experience to interact with other participants and work as a team, representing India. As a team leader, my responsibility was also to delegate tasks to the team members,” said Sisolekar, a student of Paradise English Medium School.

Advertisement

The Deccan Traps and hills in the Pune region have been Sisolekar’s favourite outings for several years now. And now, he has bagged an opportunity to study volcanic activity on the moon.

While he may have only started a long scientific career, Sisolekar believes in engaging and sharing his knowledge with other students and has started an Astro-Geo Club, a Whatsapp group for outreach. Here, he posts audio-video-based quizzes.

“I am trying to bring together Geology and Astronomy and popularise them. Since the start of the online group early this year, the response has been encouraging. There are many students who have interest in Geology and it feels good to engage with them,” said Sisolekar, who plans to roll out new activities for his online friends in the next two months.

Advertisement

The Covid-19 pandemic and the forced stay indoors presented Sisolekar with the best opportunity to use his 2.5-inch telescope, a prize he won from the National Observatory of Japan for his essay on Astronomy popularisation in rural areas.

“Due to the lockdown, the air pollution in Pune was minimal and I could explore the sky from my home,” he recalled.

Being a class X student, Sisolekar has to devote a lot of his time towards studies and tuition post school hours. But the young school boy shared that he keeps a journal and lists tasks to be completed during the day. “My day starts early, around 5 – 5.30am, and my journal helps me prioritise tasks to be completed every day,” said Sisolekar, who in May this year published a co-authored paper in the journal Geological Survey of India.

Geology demands one to remain physically fit as researchers often set out on treks to difficult terrains. And Sisolekar is well aware of it.

“I find time to ride my bicycle and keep myself fit, as we need to stay fit to undertake field trips for geological explorations,” Sisolekar said.