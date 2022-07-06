PuneScienceWeekly: Learn about India’s multilingualism, its history and why we need it

The Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute in Pune will host a five-day offline course for language enthusiasts, focusing on Indian languages and the need of multilingualism.

Organised by the Department of Linguistics at Deccan College, the offline course titled ‘Facets of Multilingualism’ will focus on the history of multiple Indian languages and their diverse aspects. India has 121 spoken ‘mother tongue’ languages and the Indian Constitution in its eighth schedule recognises 22 of these as scheduled languages.

Some of the key topics offered in the course include multilingual competence, multilingual landscape in India, multiscriptality, psycholinguistic aspects of multilingualism, language acquisition in bilingual surroundings, sociolinguistic aspects of multilingualism, understanding identity through the lens of multilingualism and case studies of multilingualism in Maharashtra.

Talks and sessions by noted linguists, scheduled between July 18-22, will cover cognitive, sociolinguistic, cultural, educational and psycholinguistic aspects of Indian languages. The medium of conducting the course will be English, Hindi and Marathi.

Students pursuing linguistics, research in a language, and teachers of linguistics can take advantage of the course. Besides, the course will also be useful for faculty of anthropologists, sociology, history, education and psychology.

The 90-minute daily session will be conducted from 9 am onwards at the college campus. For full details and registration, please visit dcpune.ac.in.