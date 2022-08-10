PuneScienceWeekly: For startups and researchers, a chance to work at IISER’s quantum hub

Updated: August 10, 2022 3:01:48 pm
Individuals, companies and researchers involved in the development of quantum technologies have an opportunity to work at the I-Hub Quantum Technology Foundation (I-Hub QTF) established at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, with the hub now inviting proposals for the same.
Supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), I-Hub is a Section-8 company established to develop quantum computers, quantum communication devices and systems, novel quantum materials and sensors for regular applications. At least 13 research groups from IISER are part of this hub and will see participation of over 20 national-level institutions. It is one of the 25 technology innovation hubs in the country for which the DST has sanctioned a total of Rs 170 crore for a period of five years.
The latest announcement will open doors for startups and individual researchers attached with research institutes to work on quantum information and metrology, quantum communication, quantum materials and devices. The aim is to develop technology that can be translated into applications and products.
