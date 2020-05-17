Pune’s wholesale grain market to suspend trade from Tuesday

The Poona Merchants Chamber (PMC) — the apex body of grain traders in Pune — took the decision after some of the traders in Pune market tested positive for the virus. (Express/Representatioanl) The Poona Merchants Chamber (PMC) — the apex body of grain traders in Pune — took the decision after some of the traders in Pune market tested positive for the virus. (Express/Representatioanl)

Traders in the wholesale grain and jaggery section of Pune’s market have decided to suspend trade from Tuesday due to the increasing number of coronavirus disease cases in the area. The step comes despite Sunil Pawar, director of marketing in the state government, advising markets against shutting down without consulting local revenue officials.

The Poona Merchants Chamber (PMC) — the apex body of grain traders in Pune — took the decision after some of the traders in Pune market tested positive for the virus. The press release issued by the PMC said the chamber will think about restarting operations after considering the situation in the future.

PMC’s decision came just two days after Pawar, in a letter to Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) across the state, advised against closure of markets without consulting with revenue officials. In his letter, Pawar mentioned that there are reports about many markets committees suspending trade on flimsy reasons. “Prolonged closure of markets will have detrimental effect on trade and should be avoided,” the letter read.

He said only those market committees, which are instructed to do so by written orders of revenue officials, are allowed to close.

Meanwhile, after being closed for a week, the Mumbai APMC will be restarting in a staggered manner from Monday. A press note issued by the APMC stated that only parts of the market would be allowed to operate on specific days. A ceiling has been imposed on the number of vehicles that can enter the market.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.