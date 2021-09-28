Pune’s weekly Covid positivity rate drops to 3.37% but still remains higher than state average

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Pune district has dropped to 3.37 per cent in the week September 21-27 as against the previous week when it stood at 5.04 per cent. According to a new analysis, weekly trends show that there has been a nearly four per cent decline from August 31 to September 6 when the rate was around 6.5 per cent.

Across the state too, there has been a dip in the Covid-19 positivity rate last week when the positivity rate stood at 2.11 per cent as compared to the previous week when it was 2.46 per cent.

In nine districts, positivity rate was still higher than the state’s weekly average. These include Pune, Ahmednagar (4.27 per cent), Sindhudurg (4.04 per cent), Palghar (3.39 per cent), Nashik (2.78 per cent), Osmanabad (2.72 per cent), Sangli (2.54 per cent), Satara (2.36 per cent), and Ratnagiri (2.36 per cent).

According to the report, in the last week, Ahmednagar and Pune accounted for 21 per cent each of the total Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra while Mumbai accounted for 14 per cent. Of the 22,259 cases reported last week, 4,689 were from Ahmednagar, 4,616 from Pune, 3,095 from Mumbai, 2,030 from Thane and 1,461 from Solapur.

A total of 5.82 crore tests have been conducted till date across the state to detect Covid-19 infection. The daily positivity rate is an approximate 1.97 to 2 per cent, according to the state analysis. There are 6,110 patients in the state who are critical of which 2,366 are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, according to the report, there are nine districts which have less than 10 cases each while four other districts have less than 30 cases each. The remaining four districts have between 40 and 100 cases each.

When contacted, Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said the decline in active cases shows that “we are nearing the end of the second wave”. Also with vaccinations underway at a fast pace, it is likely that there may be some level of herd immunity in the population, he said. “However, while lockdown restrictions are being relaxed, it is pertinent that people understand their own responsibility and ensure they strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” Dr Awate told The Indian Express.

Across the state, as many as 7.9 crore Covid-19 vaccine shots have been administered. Of these, 5.61 crore persons have got the first dose while 2.32 crore are fully vaccinated.

In the age group 45 and above, a total of 68.29 per cent of eligible population has been administered at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while the figure stands at 51.06 per cent in the 18-44 age group. Of the estimated 83.42 lakh eligible beneficiaries in Pune district, 84.54 per cent have got their first vaccine shot while 39.09 per cent are fully vaccinated.