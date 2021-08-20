Pune’s weekend fare: A trip to Thailand and three romantic stories

Starring Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rasika Dugal, Tillotama Shome and Noah Luce and directed by Rohan Sippy, the comic play Admission is about four college friends reuniting on zoom during the 2020 pandemic. They decide to stay in touch every month, but, it is, soon, revealed that this isn’t just college friends catching up. The past is still lurking in the background. You can find out what happens next from August 20-22 on BookMyShow. Charges: Rs 199

Three romantic stories make up the weekend fare from Nukkad Cafe and Raah: A Literacy and Cultural Centre. It is presented by Deepesh Chandran, an artist who performs storytelling sessions on fictional stories. On August 21, 9 pm to 10 pm. Charges: Rs 99. Contact here

Welcome Ganesh chaturthi by creating a clay Ganesha idol. Locally known as Shadu matti, clay is an eco-friendly and auspicious medium for murti. You get to take home your own Ganesh idol after the workshop. On August 21 and 22, 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm, at Urja Art Studio, Wakad. Charges: Rs 600. Pay the fees on 9730557776 and share a screen shot on whatsup on same number.

The Namaste Thailand Film Festival features 10 curated films, from the romantic Friend Zone and the drama-fantasy-thriller Homestay to the action-laden The Exchange and the experimental documentary Krabi. These are in Thai but have English subtitles. From August 20-22 on the online platform Festival Scope https://www.festivalscope.com/page/namaste-thailand-film-festival

Copra Manch in Pune has an exciting line-up of online plays, such as Priyanka, a solo performed by Apoorva Kadam and written by Shaam Manohar, and Sawalya, written by Chetan Datar and performed by Shubhangi Damle and Sangeeta Inamdar, among others. On August 21 and 22. Book tickets on http://www.ticketkhidakee.com. Charges: Rs 150