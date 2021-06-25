Pune’s weekend culture: The written words of Maya Angelou and Peace Adzo Medie

The poems of American writer Maya Angelou will be read during an online event, led by Sameer Joshi. It is an initative of RAAH: A Literacy and Cultural Centre.

American writer and activist Maya Angelou lives on in the stories and poems she told. A complete collection of poetry, that includes her inaugural poem On The Pulse Of Morning, is the theme of an online event organised by a poetry reading group, led by Sameer Joshi. It is an initative of RAAH: A Literacy and Cultural Centre.

On June 27, from 4 pm to 5:30 pm. Entry Free

A children’s theatre festival, organised by Swatantra Theater’s young actors, will focus on anecdotes behind the famous Hindi proverbs. The festival comprises 11 plays, including two solos, by a cast of 41 child actors. They have been working with 20 mentors for two months on various aspects of theatre, including detailing work on looks, outfits and backgrounds are created.

From June 26 to 30; 7.30 pm onwards, on Swatantra Theater’s YouTube channel.

The Book Club of Gyan Adab enters the world of Afi Tekple, a young seamstress whose life is narrowing rapidly, when, one day, she is offered a life-changing opportunity—a proposal of marriage from the wealthy family of Elikem Ganyo. The story of His Old Wife by Peace Adzo Medie deals with the struggles of modern marriage in Ghana.

On June 27, 6.30 pm, on Zoom. Contact: 9823010962

Theatre practitioner Mallika Taneja is back with new shows of Allegedly, which seeks a negotiation with understanding questions of consent. Allegedly seeks to spark conversations at the intersection of sexual violence, justice and our personal predicaments. Catch the first show on June 20, 9:30 pm. This is a fundraiser for TARA Empowerment and the link to ticket is: https://Imojo.in/June20

