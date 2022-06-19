Pune’s Venus Traders marks 48th year with art festival

City-based Venus Traders marked its 48th anniversary with an art festival. The Venus Art Festival is being held from June 17 to 19, at Raja Ravi Varma Art gallery on Ghole Road from 11 am to 8 pm. The festival will feature professional senior artists, women artists, self-taught artists and urban sketchers groups.

“June 10 marked the 48th anniversary of Venus Traders and the festival will put on display paintings by 48 painters from across the city. Several painting activities have been scheduled through the day, especially for children. Based on the concept of ‘Life Lines on Canvas’ by artists, a painting had hand impressions of all the artists and art lovers visiting the festival. The painting will be donated to the Airports Authority after the festival,” said Surendra Karamchand-ani, owner of Venus Traders.

The festival was inaugurated on Friday by actor Girish Kulkarni. Senior artists Sudhakar Chawan, Subhash Pawar and Pramod Kamble were felicitated as well as prizes were given to Regional Camel Art Foundation Contest winners Surbhi Gulwilkar and Rupesh Sonar. The day ended with a live demo of calligraphy painting by artist Manohar Desai.

“I believe this platform for the display of work of individual artists is indeed commendable. It will help the younger generation to look beyond the STEM options in academics and pay closer detail to the arts. Exposure to various art forms with proper practice is important at a young age,” said Girish Kulkarni. Artist Vilas Kulkarni presented a demo of watercolour painting on Saturday.