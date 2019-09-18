Pune’s top spine surgeon killed in E-way accident: Bus driver who fled the scene arrested

Two days after a Pune-based spine surgeon and his cab driver were killed after being run over by a private bus on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police have arrested the 44-year-old driver of the bus, who had fled after the accident.

Dr Ketan Khurjekar (44) and the driver of his hired car, Dnyaneshwar Bhosale, were killed after they were hit by a speeding bus on the Expressway near Talegaon Dabhade on Sunday night. Two other doctors travelling with Dr Khurjekar, Jayesh Pawar and Pramod Bhillare, were injured in the accident.

The incident took place when the group had halted on the side of the road to change a punctured tyre, and Dr Khurjekar and Bhosale had stepped out of the car.

After the accident, the driver, who worked for a private operator of the Mumbai-Belgavi bus, allegedly fled from the spot.

“We initially contacted the bus operator and got details of the driver, who was identified as Abdul Kadir Fakir Ahmed. We then launched a search for him and located him in Pune. He was detained at 4 pm on Tuesday and was subsequently put under arrest. He will be produced before the court on Wednesday,” said Inspector Kishor Mhasavade of Shirgaon police outpost under Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

Police said they have launched a probe into the events that led to the accident.