Pune’s Shivajinagar ST bus stand to get Rs 825-crore makeover

The Shivajinagar State Transport (ST) Bus Stand in Pune is set to be redeveloped into a modern integrated transport hub at an estimated cost of Rs 825 crore, with the proposed facility expected to become the largest of its kind bus terminal in Maharashtra.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and Maha Metro at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Wednesday, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, marking a significant step towards the long-pending redevelopment project.
The project, to be implemented under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, will include modern passenger waiting areas, bus parking facilities, a dedicated workshop and commercial spaces. The tender is expected to be floated next month, while construction is planned to be completed over the next three to four years.
The proposed transport hub will integrate multiple modes of public transport, including MSRTC buses, Pune Metro, railway services, PMPML buses and auto-rickshaws. The facility is expected to handle more than one lakh passengers daily and improve connectivity for commuters travelling between Pune and regions such as Khandesh, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Mumbai.
Siddharth Shirole, BJP MLA from the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency, said he had been pursuing the redevelopment of the bus stand at its original location for a long time. “For the past five years, I have consistently pursued the redevelopment and restoration of the Shivajinagar Bus Stand at its original location. From meetings at the government level to sustained coordination with the Transport Department, MSRTC and other concerned authorities, ensuring that Shivajinagar regains this critical public transport facility has remained one of my key priorities,” Shirole said.
He said the signing of the MoU was an important milestone in taking the project forward. “With the Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro now inaugurated and this major bus terminal redevelopment moving forward, Chhatrapati Shivajinagar is steadily emerging as one of Pune’s most important public transport and connectivity hubs,” he added.
The redevelopment is expected to strengthen Shivajinagar’s position as a major transport interchange in Pune, bringing together state transport buses, suburban and long-distance railway connectivity, city bus services and the Metro under one integrated facility. Once completed, the temporary MSRTC bus terminal at Wakdewadi will move back to Shivajinagar.