Pune’s Shivajinagar ST bus stand to get Rs 825-crore makeover

The Shivajinagar State Transport (ST) Bus Stand in Pune is set to be redeveloped into a modern integrated transport hub at an estimated cost of Rs 825 crore, with the proposed facility expected to become the largest of its kind bus terminal in Maharashtra.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and Maha Metro at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Wednesday, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, marking a significant step towards the long-pending redevelopment project.

The project, to be implemented under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, will include modern passenger waiting areas, bus parking facilities, a dedicated workshop and commercial spaces. The tender is expected to be floated next month, while construction is planned to be completed over the next three to four years.